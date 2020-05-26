forecast

Summer Stretch Continues Ahead of Friday Thunderstorms

Temperatures will be in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Friday thunderstorms

By Chris Gloninger

A taste of summer is on the way with temperatures approaching 90° by mid week. Today we will climb quickly into the 80s during the afternoon.

There is still an onshore wind at the coast. We will be watching a bank of low clouds and fog that may make a push inland after sunset. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be the warmest out of the stretch with increasing humidity.

By Friday, showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Next weekend starts off cooler with high temperatures into the 70s on Saturday, but we will warm up into the 80s by the second half of the weekend. Showers and cooler weather is forecast to start next week.

Memorial Day

coronavirus pandemic 8 hours ago

‘Deserted’: Quiet Memorial Day Weekend in Maine Because of Coronavirus

WEST BROOKFIELD 5 hours ago

99-Year-Old Massachusetts Veteran Surprised With Memorial Day Parade

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us