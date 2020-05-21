Summer Stretch Continues With Sunny Skies Thursday, Friday

Not a cloud in the sky for most of us all afternoon and through Sunset.

The day started off frosty with a few spots in the 20s and lower 30s, but with full sunshine, low humidity and not too much wind, the temperature has gone up close to 40° from the morning lows.

A few spots - especially in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine - warm to near 80° this afternoon.

For most of us, the wind is out of the Southwest only about 10 to 15 mph, but it’s more gusty along the south coast. In northern Maine the wind is gusting close to 30 mph, warranting a red flag warning for high fire danger. The combination of low humidity, dry ground and gusty wind would cause any fires to spread very quickly.

And, of course, we can complain about the pollen count. With so many dry days in a row, the pollen is thick in the air and on everything outside. And now that our windows are open, it’s coming inside too. But it’s worth it to enjoy the best stretch of weather since last year.

High pressure over New England today will start sinking off to the south and then we see a couple of different things going on.

A front in south-eastern Canada will bring a few clouds to northern New England tomorrow. So after a mostly clear night with a low temperature in the 50s, we will have temperatures getting to 80° tomorrow before that front starts sinking south.

Most of us have a sunny day tomorrow before the clouds come in at night. On Saturday, we have both a cold front slipping down from the north and a warm front near Long Island. The same low pressure system we’ve been tracking all week to our south is going to start moving back toward the north, bringing with it a chance of rain for Connecticut Saturday morning.

So that’s a change to the forecast we’ve had to add - some rain to southern New England on Saturday - probably just showers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

It is mostly cloudy in southern New England, which will be in the 60s, even 50s if it rains. But in northern New England we’re going to stay sunny with a high temperature still in the 70s on Saturday.

Sunday looks like a nice day, too, with the temperatures on the cooler side. More sun and clouds keep the highs in the 60s, 50s right at the beach with a breeze from the east.

On Memorial Day we start going the other way in the temperature department. The sun and cloud mix will bring high temperature back to near 70°, even a little cooler at the shore.

After that, we’re looking at high-pressure building to the south once again with a warming trend back to the 80s, maybe even 90° before next week is done. It is a rather summer like first alert 10 day forecast.