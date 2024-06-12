Summer stunner turning scorching, then stormy

We're in for a nice and seasonable day Wednesday as highs approach the mid-70s. There will be a sea breeze at the coast cooling down towns near the shore into the low 70s, but there are abundantly blue skies Wednesday.

The humidity shouldn't be a problem Wednesday, nor Thursday for that matter. We're building into a very hot day Thursday though as temperatures will touch 85° region wide. The heat that sticks around Friday will be a thorn in our side for a severe weather setting up Friday.

Timing of storm

Right now, we're eyeing 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. first across western Massachusetts for storms to fire up, though there may be a few precursing showers across Vermont and central New Hampshire as the front stretches from northeast to southwest.

The movement of the storm is nearly due east, so as it's passing overhead, clearing will happen first for areas to the west first. The current thinking in that the greatest chance of severe storms is in western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and central New Hampshire.

Scorching temperatures ahead

Storms clear by Saturday morning and Father's Day looks splendid! We're temporarily at a couple seasonable days this weekend, too, before we approach a real scorchah next week, with several days near or above 90°.

If it verifies, it'll likely be the warmest stretch since August of 2022.