Summer Temperatures Make Comeback as Sunshine Returns

Too bad we can’t get days like this on a weekend (although we have had a couple of nice weekends). But this one was stormy on Saturday with heat and humidity, then it was a little chilly with showers for parts of New England Sunday. Now today is just right.

Our air is coming from southeastern Canada; it’s very low humidity with plenty of sunshine. However, high- and mid-level clouds are beginning to move in this afternoon. We have a bit of a boundary over New England with cooler air in southeastern Canada and warm to hot air to our south and west.

For the balance of the day, we will see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures close to 80 degrees, a little cooler in northern areas with a breeze from the northwest 10 to 20 mph.

Thin clouds may dim the bright moon rising up before midnight. A comfortable night is in store with low temperature in the 50s south, and some 40s north. Tomorrow the clouds are a little thicker, with a breeze from the east. It may be a little colder near the shoreline, but a pretty nice day with temperatures again close to 80 degrees away from the coast.

There’s a fascinating weather event occurring to our west this week. Post-tropical-cyclone Cristobal is merging with a late season snowstorm that’s moving out of Montana into Colorado. Those two forces will merge and make for a powerful storm over the Great Lakes states midweek. That will send warmer and more humid air up the East Coast. But there will be a transition on Wednesday when we have some low clouds and possible fog and drizzle in the afternoon. Temperatures should be well into the 70s but could cool back as the breeze picks up off the ocean.

That midwestern storm will move up in to Canada and slow down pushing a front to the East Coast that may stall here beginning Thursday and last through the weekend. That means another round of warmth and humidity with a threat for showers and thunderstorms probably each day, even into Sunday. We may see a significant amount of rain when you add up all three or four days together.

Don’t cancel weekend plans based on a long range forecast, but it looks like our weekend could be a bit challenging in our first alert 10 day forecast.