Summer Warmth Returns Ahead of Storm Threat Sunday Afternoon

Summer-like conditions return today after the fabulous conditions yesterday, all this ahead of a cold front.

Humidity and temperatures are on the rise with the threat for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday. This unsettled weather and unstable atmosphere will trigger storms between noon and 4 p.m. from west to east, hitting the Boston area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be heading to the mid 80s in the city with dewpoints close to 70°.

Once the sun sets, clouds and the chance for rain will linger through the night into Labor Day. The front will stall over southern New England Sunday night into Monday.

As that front stalls, there may be another storm threat for Monday afternoon. These are not serious chances, however. What we will see is heavy rainfall -- some potentially excessive -- mainly central and western portions of the state. Boston is within the marginal risk area. It should be some beneficial rain, which will bring relief to the severe and extreme drought impacting the region.

As far as temperatures, they will fall to upper 60s to low 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Conditions improve by midweek into the weekend.