Summer Weather Returns with Highs Near 80

With hurricane Teddy out of the way, the focus now shifts to the warmer weather.

Temps are on the mend today, with mid and upper 70s coming back into play. With breezes still steady from the northwest, the sea breeze won’t be a factor, which means that even the coastline gets warmer.

Those breezes also aggravate the fire danger. While not as high as yesterday, we’re still threatened by brush fire danger thanks to the low humidity and ongoing drought.

Longer range, the jet stream will offer up a couple of chances at some helpful rain. Timing issues mean that we’re not on firm footing for any weekend rain, so it’s not a time to start cancelling plans with those raindrop icons on the 10-day.

Early next week may feature our best chances at seeing meaningful rain, so keep your fingers crossed. Enjoy the vitamin D while you can.