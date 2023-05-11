Summery Heat Makes a Return With Possibility of Spot Shower

The summer heat has returned! Sun will mix with smoky haze, some high clouds and building afternoon clouds, but it won’t stop the temps from reaching 80 or better in many spots Thursday and Friday. Those building clouds could produce a quick-moving shower or brief downpour this afternoon as a small, swift disturbance moves through the jet stream.

We’re watching the fire danger again Thursday. While many spots have fully leafed out, the high sun angle this time of year is combining with very low humidity to dry out the topmost layer of soil. In fact, many lawns and gardens are in need of watering – even after the spat of wet weather to lead off the month. This is the very definition of a “flash drought”, where things dry quickly at the surface, even as groundwater, stream flow, and reservoirs remain in good shape.

While we watch the evolution of the dry spell, we’re also noting the lack of organized rain in the forecast. A spot shower is possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday as weak ripples of energy – and a cold front — roll through the jet stream overhead. That cold front will dip the temps for Mother’s Day, but in reality, move them closer to normal for this time of year.

Temps will be on the rise once again early next week, but the cool air is expected to make a day-long comeback by the middle of next week.