Summery Sunday to Close Out the Weekend Ahead of Rain Chances

High pressure remains in control, favoring dry conditions across our region. There will be slightly cooler temperatures Sunday, due to the southeasterly wind. Temperatures Sunday will, once again, be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Coastal communities will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight, wind will shift east southeast, therefore, we should expect clouds to increase. A warm front approaches the area with increasing rain chances.

As we head into Monday, let’s prepare for some rain, but unfortunately not enough to alleviate the drought. There is also the threat for thunder. The bulk of this probability will be on Tuesday. Not all of us will be fortunate to be under a thunderstorm, though. This activity, as of now, is mostly for areas north and west of I-95. As far as temperatures are concerned, we’re anticipating seasonable values.

Humidity will accompany us until the end of the week. Conditions improve by Wednesday with temperatures warming up and humidity making it feel even warmer.

This will allow for summerlike heat to prevail. At this time, we’re not expecting oppressive heat.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and don’t stop the rain dances.