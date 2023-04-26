Sun and Clouds on Wednesday, Chance of Showers Late Day

The pattern continues — and the shower threat remains. As we’ve found in the last couple of days, many hours are dry, and we face only a *risk* of a passing shower, not a promise.

Wednesday's northeast winds will have a stabilizing effect across the coast and to some degree, inland, preventing the showers from forming in the afternoon. This area includes Greater Boston and the immediate suburbs, the South Shore, Capes and Islands.

This is only a temporary shield, however. The upper low will inch closer overnight, bringing the chance for showers into Thursday morning and afternoon. Given the slow movement of all our weather features, there could be some briefly heavy rain wherever these showers set up.

Highs will struggle both Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll mostly manage upper 50s away from the coast (with some outliers at 60 or 61), but along the water’s edge, we’ll be lucky to make the mid 50s.

Sun finally dominates on Friday, but we’re already wringing our hands over a soggy weekend forecast. It’s looking like two waves of rain will sweep into New England: one on Saturday, and one on Sunday. With multiple channels of water vapor feeding into these rain clusters, AND a strong storm evolving in the upper atmosphere, we’re seeing at least 1 to 2 inches of rain for the area.

That should officially take us from “We need the rain” to “I think we’re good for now”.