Sun Mixes With Clouds Sunday Afternoon

After another frosty start this morning, we were covered nicely to the 50s north and 60 south this afternoon.

There’s not much wind around, mostly just a light breeze from the east. After sunshine around lunchtime we’re getting a mostly cloudy sky towards dinner time. There are a few sprinkles around, especially in the state of Maine.

There’s a high-pressure system at the surface, there’s a lot of upper level energy and we have two weather fronts coming at us, one from the west, and one from the south. The two fronts are going to combine and form an ocean storm, but it looks like most of the action is going to miss out to sea.

The moon will only be partially visible tonight as clouds are sticking around with a few showers possible, which will keep the temperature warmer, low in the 40s and 50s. It is jacket weather though again tomorrow morning, with a lot of clouds and a few showers. By afternoon the sky should brighten with high temperatures close to 60°.

A warm front comes in on Tuesday with a few showers, then increasing sunshine, with high temperature getting closer to 70°. A strong storm system will pass to our north on Wednesday, with clouds returning and a chance of some downpours or a thunderstorm during the afternoon. It’ll be fairly windy and warmer with a high temperature in the 70s.

It’s a sharp cold front Wednesday night with any showers ending early Thursday. It’ll be windy and colder Thursday with high temperature in the 40s north and 50s south.

High pressure brings sunshine and beautiful weather for Friday into next weekend. If that high pressure system moves to our south we will warm up dramatically, with perhaps record high temperatures next weekend in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.