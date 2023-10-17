Sun to return in coming days, but storm taking shape for later this week

The forecast improves Tuesday. We’ll see a small bump in the temperatures, the shower threat diminishes (almost to zero, but not quite) and the winds remain rather light. While many spots start fairly bright, the clouds will get the upper hand later in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday see the temperatures creep up a bit as the Sun begins to dominate more of the afternoon sky. We’re in the sweet spot of the week for these two days, as another storm takes shape along the Eastern Seaboard Friday and Friday night.

Still a few questions on this one. We’re certain to hold onto the mild weather, but with a storm this size, we’re also certain to see some wind. Rainfall is another issue. The potential is there for at least an inch of rain if we connect with a tropical plume and/or thunderstorms pop into the picture.

Plenty to sort out in the days to come. Enjoy the foliage, we’re nearing peak in many locations in southern New England!