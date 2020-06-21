Sunday's Highs Expected to Get Up to 90 Degrees in Some Areas of New England

You guessed it! Another day in the 90s with humid conditions and a slight chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm across Western and Northern New England. Today also features the fourth consecutive day of 90 degree plus temperatures in the Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire and Champlain Valley- the heat wave continues for these areas, while Boston and Providence got their first 90 degree day of the season yesterday. A sea breeze will keep Boston from making it there today, towns near the coast will be in the 80s.

There is an opportunity for pop-up showers and isolated storm for the mountains this afternoon, due to instability, these cells will be short-lived and fizzle out as we lose daytime heating. Patchy fog may redevelop tonight along the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands, which could be locally dense, with lows staying in the 60s to around 70.

Any morning fog should dissipate by late morning, with a blend of clouds and sun dominating Monday. The clouds will keep us a bit “cooler” near the coast once again and the breeze of the ocean will keep highs in the 80s along the coast, but it will continue to stay hot inland, with temperatures into the 90s. Once we factor in the humidity, heat indices will be in the mid-90s and close to 100 degrees across central Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Pop-up showers will develop once again inland and across the mountains due to instability while most of us stay dry.

Our beach weather days continue into early next week as our pattern doesn’t change much- the next round for scattered showers arrives mid-week as a cold front becomes stationary and increases the chance for thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, with less humid air arriving by Friday under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid-80s.