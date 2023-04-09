Sunny and Clear Skies on Easter Sunday

A cold start to Easter Sunday, with morning temperatures in the 20s and lower 30’s across the area. By the afternoon, highs are as warm as the lower and middle 50s West, and upper 40s closer to the Ocean, with a Northeast wind. Skies should be sunny throughout the day.

Monday is mostly sunny, and very nice. Highs are in the upper 50s to lower 60s away from the Ocean. Tuesday is partly cloudy, and even milder. Highs in the upper 60s for most locations.

A slight chance of showers is possible early on Wednesday morning, but that is the only chance of rain for the next several days. Wednesday is partly cloudy, and mild with highs around 70. With limited rain, and dry conditions over the next week, the threat for brush fires will increase. Thursday is mostly sunny, and very mild, highs in the middle 70’s. Friday is mostly sunny, with June-like warmth. Highs will approach 80 in Western areas far from the ocean. Most spots are in the middle and upper 70s.

Next weekend looks cooler, with highs both days in the 60’s. A chance for rain returns early next week.