Sunny and comfortable Wednesday before cold front on Friday

The beautiful weather continues to be a hot topic. We’ve learned to enjoy every single good day as a scarce piece of savory chocolate since storms had been a daily fare for a while there.

We’ll keep this sunny afternoon and have another good one Thursday, but Friday will feature a new cold front that will trigger showers and storms from the early morning into the evening hours.

Because we’ve been so prone to flooding and Friday may offer pockets of heavy rain, we’ve posted a First Alert for that afternoon.

The main threat will be localized flooding, but a few stronger storms aren’t ruled out especially in the afternoon hours.

Otherwise, the weekend is looking nicer. While Saturday may keep a few left-over showers around early morning, the afternoon will clear out with rising temperatures placing us back in the 80s through the weekend.

Sunday remains fantastic with only a few high thin clouds, seasonable temperatures and drier air.

A warm front will meander from Monday into Tuesday which will bring our dew points back up, increase our cloud coverage and offer a few more scattered showers.

After that, temperatures continue in the 80s for the rest of the work week.