Sunny and dry conditions continue on Sunday

If you’re looking for some colder weather, you won’t have to go too far! We’re tracking some chilly weather before our temperatures warm toward Halloween.

We started this Sunday with temperatures in the 30s in many communities. But as we move through the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and with the continued lack of rain, breezy winds, and dry ground fuels, an Elevated Fire Threat is in effect for the Bay State. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for southern New Hampshire from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor burning is not recommended in the region throughout the day.

Then, tonight, brace yourself for even colder weather. In fact, as we push into early Monday morning, grab an extra layer. Morning temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s! A few communities in the suburbs could even start our Monday in the upper 20s. Patchy frost will be possible. By Monday afternoon, highs will climb to near 50 degrees. We’ll see sunny skies.

Our Tuesday morning will be another cold one. Temperatures will again start the day in the 20s and 30s. Patchy frost is possible. Highs will reach the upper 50s by afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Much of the day will be dry, but a few sprinkles/light showers are possible later in the day Tuesday, mainly north of Boston. We’ll watch it.

Warmer weather pushes back into New England by Wednesday. A southerly wind will boost our high temperatures into the low 70s. Then, for Halloween, we’re expecting highs in the mid-70s!

Talking about Halloween, we’ll likely have dry conditions for trick or treating under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures by early evening will be in the low 70s, then falling into the upper 60s by 8 p.m. A couple of showers, though, could sneak into the area as a weak cold front crosses the Greater Boston area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

By next weekend, brace yourself for the cooler weather again. High temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

And don’t forget to set you clocks back one hour before bedtime next Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends.