Sunny and warm late summer weather extends through the weekend in New England

We'll resume our fine weather starting next Wednesday as the final days of August come to a close.

By Pete Bouchard

The fine late summer weather rolls on through the weekend! Plenty of sun and moderating temperatures are in store. Highs level off in the low 80s, with a sea breeze likely engaging by Sunday afternoon – mainly on the North Shore.

Nowadays, we're into the 6 o'clock hour for sunrises and closing in on sunsets inside 7:30 p.m. The rate of daylight "lost" is over two and a half minutes per day. As we move through September, that rate hovers near three minutes per day.

It's this quickening pace that always catches people off guard and gives the perception of autumn quickly closing in.

All told, September daylight drops by more than an hour and 15 minutes. More reason to enjoy these waning summer days.

Another pool of cold air in the upper atmosphere will drop into New England late Sunday into Monday, heightening the risk for scattered showers and possible storms.

The threat remains north on Sunday, but everyone's game on Monday. Some of that cool air will still be around Tuesday as well, so there's a slight chance for a shower on that day, too.

We'll resume our fine weather starting next Wednesday as the final days of August come to a close.  

