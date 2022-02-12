Sunny and Warm Saturday Afternoon

We have a tale of two seasons this weekend. Spring today, and winter tomorrow!

Our gradual warm up ends today with the peak high temps of this mild stretch going up to highs in 50s today. Even temperatures this morning stayed well above freezing for most of New England, meaning more melting occurred overnight.

A cold front is pushing through today, bringing some clouds for southern New England. Also bringing a gusty southwest wind before it moves through and therefore, we see warm temps.

Highs reach the 40s to 50s, and some places will reach the low 60s in southern New England with afternoon sun. A light wintry mix and some mountain snow showers are possible all day with the upslope snow potential. Most ski areas will see melting though, so don’t count on the fluffy powder from those messy showers.

Tonight the cold front really moves through, and colder air spills in from the northwest. Lows drop to the teens and 20s with almost steady temperatures during Sunday afternoon. The front stalls south and offshore, but picks up a low pressure system developing off the southeastern U.S.

This storm stays out at sea, but pivots in some light snow showers Sunday morning through early evening. Light accumulation is likely with a coating up to 2 inches for southern New England, around 2 inches in Boston, 2-4 inches for the south shore, Cape Cod canal, and Providence.

Driving around for any Super Bowl parties, it may be a bit slippery so we have issued a First Alert for Sunday. Plus everything freezes up Sunday night with temps in the single digits and teens.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Our cold air is here to stay through Monday with highs in the low 20s, a good reason to plan a warm and cozy Valentine’s Day .

Some ocean-effect snow showers are possible for the Cape & islands as we see a north, northwest wind. Temperatures gradually warm up through the week. And we may see another warm up into the 50s by the end of the week.