Sunny, Chilly Start to Easter Weekend

Cooler than normal temperatures are still here for the weekend. This morning we have frost and lows below freezing with a light breeze from the northwest adding to the chill.

Our sunshine today will help to warm us into the 40s to low 50s. Easter Sunday will also be dry with a few clouds heading in late in the day and slightly warmer highs returning to the 50s to near 60 degrees. Next week we have a closed low pressure system near Nova Scotia that is blocked from going anywhere for a few days.

This system actually will move slightly west Monday and Tuesday. This means, a few showers, clouds and cool temps in the 50s or 40s can be expected in eastern New England, possibly through Wednesday. Western New England could see milder temperatures in the 60s with more sunshine. The air is cool enough in Maine that snow showers are possible with a couple inches of accumulation to start next week.

The system doesn't move away until possibly Wednesday. That is when all areas get a brief break from precipitation. A system heads in from the west Thursday into Friday, and it will potentially stall out near us. Scattered showers are possible both days, and maybe through the next weekend as highs remain in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

With all the shower chances and clouds around, we don't expect any big warm ups.