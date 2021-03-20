Sunny, Clear First Weekend of Spring

After a chilly start, we have recovered nicely with highs in the 50s to around 60 under a sunny sky on this first day of spring.

Both weekend days will feature a light wind – this time of the year with cold ocean water temperatures of only 40-42°, that encourages sea breeze development. Our First Alert Team thinks a pretty decent sea breeze will set up both weekend afternoons.

The impact of a sea breeze in March is pretty noticeable, often knocking temperatures from highs in the 50s or lower 60s into the 40s by the end of the day, and occasionally reaching as far inland as 20 to 30 miles by late day – both of those characteristics are expected today & tomorrow afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight and with a light breeze, strong radiational cooling will take place with lows in the teens and 20s north, to 30s south.

Sunday will be another gorgeous day with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees, especially inland. Great skiing conditions and the sap will be flowing rapidly- so it would be a perfect weekend to visit a Sugarhouse. All sudden we do have to worry about the UV index, so make sure you’re applying sunscreen if spending time outdoors.

The stretch of nice weather will last until Tuesday, that’s when we will keep a close eye on a system off the Florida coast that may come close to the South Coast with a chance for sprinkles from Bridgeport to Nantucket Tuesday night. Light showers return to the region late Wednesday with a better chance for rain Friday.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s throughout the week and into next weekend as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.