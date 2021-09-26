Sunny Close Out to Weekend, Scattered Showers Start the Week

Even though we woke up to foggy, rainy and gloomy conditions, today is the pick of the weekend.

Unlike yesterday, today we’re ready to enjoy the rays of sunshine and an amazing day for outdoor activities. It’s not yet a fall feeling in the temperatures as we’ll remain with highs in the 70s, but drier air and a higher uv index makes it great for a Sunday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tomorrow will be a half-half day, the morning will be dry with low dew points and much sunshine, while the evening will bring dew points back up as a warm front kicks in along with scattered shower chances.

By Tuesday evening, drier air ushers in and we’ll have a cooler mass for mid to late week. This means that our highs by Wednesday will drop as cool as the 60s. Boston will likely have its first highs in the 60s of the season, which is somewhat late in the calendar by now. We’ll enjoy the 60s for much of the second half of next week but an offshore low may bring rain chances again by Friday.

Check out our exclusive 10-day forecast and tune in for all the updates. Have a safe and great weekend.