Sunny Saturday afternoon before clouds and showers overnight

We'll see a great afternoon with low humidity and some thin clouds dimming out the sunshine through this evening. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, slightly cooler some coastal communities.

More clouds overnight tonight, a bit muggy, as a weak system passes to our south and a cold front approaches from the north. A few showers around, especially across Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeast MA through the early morning hours, some may sneak into the Boston area but quickly exiting early Sunday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Other than a lingering shower southeast MA & the Cape Sunday morning, the rest of us will see increasing sunshine through the morning into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s along with a west wind.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Next week the humidity will make a comeback along with some unsettled conditions during the mid-week, enjoy this nice stretch!

Have a great day!