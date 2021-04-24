Sunny Saturday Ahead of Damp, Rainy Sunday

The storm that came through here with all the severe weather a couple of days ago is finally releasing its grip. The wind is much less intense today, with plenty of sunshine this morning, it looks like a beautiful Saturday.

Many of us reaching 70 degrees this afternoon. The wind is generally from the southwest 10 to 20 mph stronger gusts near the south coast keeping a little cooler at the ocean. We have our eye on a couple of weather systems for tonight and tomorrow.

First, there’s a fairly weak low-pressure system with a little bit of snow in Ontario that’s going to push some rain shower activity into northern New England late tonight and tomorrow. And a storm that’s produced many tornadoes with severe thunderstorms and flooding from Texas through Mississippi yesterday and last night is coming to the East Coast and may clip southern New England tomorrow.

The two systems will start tomorrow with just a pass-through New England but may be a little too late for significant rain in parts of New England.

Clouds tonight with a low temperature in the 40s. Rain likely near the south coast early in the day, continuing much of the day tomorrow, with temperatures holding in the 40s.

For central and northern New England the day may end up mostly dry, with breaks of sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. The forecast is really dependent on the storm track, and it looks like that southern system may try and stay just south of most of our New England region.

Those two weather systems fully emerge tomorrow night and Monday resulting in a powerful storm just east of Maine Monday.

We may end up with some snow in the mountains of northern New Hampshire and Maine, otherwise, it’s going to be windy on Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs likely in the 40s north and 50s south. Wind out of the northwest may gust past 40 mph.

The forecast does not get much easier for the middle of the week. It looks like we’re going to have another block forming in the atmosphere. With storms stalled to our west and to our east.

It may end up that we have summertime warmth in western New England with temperatures near 80 degrees or warmer mid-week, while at the same time eastern New England could have some lower clouds and a breeze in off the ocean, with much cooler air. Either way, it looks like we’re going to have a fairly dry week, as seen here in our first alert 10-day forecast.