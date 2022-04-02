Sunny Saturday With a Hint of Chilly Wind

Last night’s winds brought back the chill this morning - although nowhere near as cold as the blast from early in the week. But the sun has finally decided to shine on us.

We’re seeing a day full of sunshine from start to finish today, and that bodes well for a rebound into the mid-50s this afternoon. Brisk winds will still carry a bite of the spring chill, but sun should offset any cooling factor.

It’s a good reminder that April sun angle is pretty high, and the time to burn is down to a matter of 15-20 minutes this time of year – no matter the temperatures outside. Slather on that sunscreen if you’re going to be out.

Won’t need much of it tomorrow with the clouds swarming in early bringing in rain. Showers look to hold off until mid-afternoon as they work in from the west. This isn’t a big, nasty storm, but expect wet weather to linger through Sunday night as we cool from the upper 40s to low 50s back into the 30s at night.

Which means we’ll be watching for some of those drops to turn to flakes in the higher terrain of central Massachusetts and southwestern New Hampshire. We’re not seeing any accumulation, but the potential is there for at least a burst of snow from time to time.

We’ll move this system along for Monday, then watch another gear up by midweek. This one could deliver a more extended period of rain into at least Thursday. More reason to get out and soak in some of those rays today.

Have a great weekend!