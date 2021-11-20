Sunny Saturday With Highs in the 40s, Frosty Night Ahead

After waking up with one of our coldest lows of the season, ranging between the low 20s to low 30s, our highs are not increasing much. Our highs will top out in the upper 40s thanks to the sun taking over most of Saturday.

Saturday evening, we’re watching an increase in cloud coverage but no chance for rain. Our wind speeds are staying below 25 mph but Sunday night we’re watching those wind speeds gain force once again with the passage of another system making our way and impacting those with travel plans on Monday.

Along with the wind, showers will begin to pop up in western New England as soon as Sunday night through Monday. Fortunately for many, these showers won’t be lasting too long nor will they be producing much precipitation totals.

By Monday night the rain will already be out of New England and the roads will be good to go once again for holiday traveling. Total rainfall amounts are expected to remain below 3/4 of an inch in the most affected sites and below a half inch for most.

Highs will begin to increase Sunday, reaching the mid 50s. Monday will be rainy and somewhat “warmer”, near the mid 50s as well, but Tuesday will take a drop into the upper 30s a low 40s. This will be, no doubt, the coldest day of the week. So bundle up Tuesday and prepare for a slight warmup on Wednesday into Thursday. Yes, thankfully Thursday is looking great: mostly sunny, highs in the low 50s (normal for this time of the year), and as far as for now, dry!

Another frontal system could be making our way from Friday through Saturday, but for now it seems it won’t be causing too much trouble. If you have plans for Black Friday, start contemplating having a rain jacket nearby just in case, until we have a more defined forecast.