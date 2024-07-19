Sunny skies and beautiful conditions to end the workweek

So far, the drier air hasn't disappointed. Cooler start Friday morning one we haven't seen the likes of since the beginning of the month!

The recent stretch of humid weather was record-setting in the city of Boston. For 15 straight days, the dew point reached at least 70 degrees for 15 days.

What follows is perhaps the finest stretch of weekend weather this summer. Our mornings will remain pleasantly fresh and mild, and our afternoons will soar to summery levels. In fact, we could even call Sunday hot with highs near 90.

Sea breezes return to the beaches/coast Friday under bright skies. Saturday and Sunday, we see the sea breezes collapse, which means some heat returns.

Humidity will also return to Cape Cod and the Islands by this weekend, eventually seeping into the rest of the Commonwealth next week. This will mean thunderstorms will also start dotting the landscape each afternoon starting on Tuesday.

While humidity will be ramping up, the heat will be kept in check by cloud cover and occasionally onshore winds. In that sense, this will not be a repeat of what we just went through.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!