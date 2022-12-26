Sunny Skies and Milder Temperatures Today and Through Most of the Week

Mostly sunny skies for Monday, with less wind, and slightly milder temperatures. Highs in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday could see a few flurries north, otherwise a partly cloudy sky and highs in the middle 30’s.

Things look seasonable for Wednesday, with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 40.

We'll see a jump in temperature on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40’s. Very mild as we head into the weekend.

It's looking like it'll be partly cloudy Friday with highs around 50. Rain is likely for New Years Eve. Highs in the middle 50’s. New Years Day is cloudy with showers, with very mild highs in the upper 50’s.