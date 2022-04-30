Sunny Skies Throughout Weekend, Temps to Reach 70s

Marching clouds with periods of sun have decorated our skies this afternoon. We’ve also had a sea breeze on our coastal communities that has kept a cooler feel to the air with highs in the low to mid-50s and a wind chill in the upper 40s to low 50s. Inland the sun is brighter and the temperatures are milder; we’ve been tracking upper 50s with a few 60s.

The weather just gets better as we talk about tomorrow.

Our highs will reach the upper 60s inland bringing a beautiful sunny sky that will warm our inland communities to the 70s. The wind will remain calm tomorrow and our afternoon will be picture perfect to enjoy the outdoors. With the persistent sea breeze we’ll keep our coastline a few degrees cooler than our valleys, but temperatures will still feel more comfortable than today.

Our gardens will benefit from the incoming rain we’ll be expecting next week. We’re having our first system moving in on Monday, enhancing the growth of clouds and the afternoon/evening showers that move from west to east. We keep the chance of showers through early Tuesday and another round will be expected for Wednesday. With temperatures rising to the low and mid-60s Wednesday, we’ll watch for an increase in wind gusts Thursday.

Our gardens absorbing nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium, among other macro-nutrients by the rain next week, will watch for more greening and healthier growth. Our pollen forecast will also take a dip to moderate count rather than the high levels we’ve had lately during these dry and windy days.

In our 10-day forecast we’re watching for a brief chance of showers on Friday through Saturday but a hope for improving conditions on Mother’s Day this upcoming Sunday. For now, our next Sunday is featuring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s and a 30% chance of showers. Stay tuned on NBC10 Boston and NECN for all the updates. Stay safe and enjoy the weekend!