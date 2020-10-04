Sunny Start to Sunday Across New England

Nice weather for the day today. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds may increase late in the day in southern New England.

Tomorrow, a coastal storm will miss most of us, but a few showers or a steady light rain is possible for the Cape and Islands. Once that storm system moves out drier weather will move in Monday afternoon.

Unfortunately that will be our one decent shot at rainfall this week. What was looking like an active pattern looks to be fairly quiet once again. Temperatures will be seasonably cool ranging from the 60s to low 70s most days this week.