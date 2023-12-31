Sunny Sunday morning before clouds come back on the last night of 2023

As we round out 2023 and ring in 2024, things are looking up weather-wise. High pressure is swooping in, giving us a break from those never-ending gray skies.

We might still see some high level clouds forming due to cooler air high up in the atmosphere, but more sunshine is in the cards for the start of 2024. Expect high temperatures to make it near 40 degrees on Sunday. As New Year's Eve parties kick off, clouds are making a comeback.

That will help with how cold those temperatures go overnight into New Year’s Day. Temperatures around midnight will be in the low to mid-30s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

By morning, those clouds will be decreasing, and temperatures will rise to the upper 30s Monday.Looking ahead to the whole week from Monday to Saturday, the start of the New Year will feature cooler highs and dry days. Clouds will clear through the day Monday, but Tuesday through early Wednesday promises more sunshine.

The next chance for rain comes in on Thursday, and this system has the potential to bring some snow showers to interior New England. As it comes closer, we will fine-tune the details. On the other side of this system, highs will likely drop from the low 40s to the upper 30s.