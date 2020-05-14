Sunny Thursday Ahead of Rain and Possible Thunderstorms

At sunrise this morning we had more widespread frost with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. That is the end of the chill for the foreseeable future.

A beautiful Thursday is ahead with sunshine and thin clouds mixed in for the afternoon. And the best news is we have much less wind today, from the west and southwest 10 to 15 mph. So we actually get two sunny days in a row.

There's a lot of weather action across the nation, and perhaps some early-season tropical storm activity that we have to keep an eye on.

First up, we have a warm front with showers and maybe a thunderstorm late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Temperatures overnight hold in the 40s and 50s.

In New Hampshire and Maine, it's gonna be cool with fog and drizzle. We will get sunny breaks in southern and western New England with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Low pressure will generate another round of showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday evening. Some of those thunderstorms may have damaging wind gusts and for that reason, we have issued a First Alert for impact from these storms.

Low pressure pushes east on Saturday with a light wind from the north where it will be a little bit cooler south, but warmer in northern New England.

Highs will generally be in the 60s to low 70s, except in the 50s at the beach with a light wind from the northeast. After a great start, sunshine should move out during the afternoon. It looks fair and seasonable Saturday night with lows in the 40s.

Sunday starts off dry but clouds are racing in with temperatures getting into the 60s before rain develops late and we cool back to the 50s and 40s.

It now looks like Monday, Tuesday and maybe Wednesday we have a multi-day nor'easter potential. With the remnants of potential tropical storm Arthur merging with the front stalled over New England, rain may be heavy at times with wind at the coast going to gale or storm force.

For that reason, we have another First Alert Monday and Tuesday for potential flooding and coastal issues. This also delays the warm-up we had forecast late next week. We've had to lower the temperatures across the board in our 10-day forecast.