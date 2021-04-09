Sunny, Warm Temps Heading into Weekend

New England continues to be in a favorable position between two large stalled storm systems. One way out to our east, that’s been there all week. And now one over the Great Lakes states. We are in the zone between underneath high pressure, that means another mostly sunny day with temperatures topping 70° away from the ocean. With a light pressure gradient we will have an onshore breeze so we’ll cool back to the upper 50s by the ocean.

Some of the warmest weather is actually found in the Champlain Valley of Vermont, where high temperature today may approach 80°, maybe setting a record for April 9.

Eventually that storm system off to our west will start moving in our direction, but it’s going to be weakening as that happens. Clouds will be on the increase late tonight and tomorrow with a chance of a few sprinkles in western New England, low temperature in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow our wind should be more from the southwest, allowing for temperatures to jump up into the 70s in much of New England.

Clouds will thicken as the day goes on, but it looks really nice. Showers may arrive in western and southern New England with fog and drizzle overnight tomorrow night, it will be mild with a low temperature in the 50s.

Some of New England may OK Sunday also.

We have a couple of fronts were tracking, there’s a warm front coming at us from the south, there’s also a backdoor cold front coming down into eastern Maine. So parts of New England will end up wet in the afternoon with temperatures possibly falling from the 50s to the 40s when rain arrives. Anywhere we should manage to stay partly sunny, we could still be in the 60s.

After that it’s looking sort of unsettled for next week with off and on April showers, probably quite a bit of fog and drizzle also. And it’s not out of the question then the mountains may be cold enough for some snow later in the week. It’s never dull, stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast for the latest.