Sunny Weekend To Follow Showers Tuesday Evening and Friday

It’s been dry so far this March.

Just this month alone, Boston and Worcester are both logging a one inch rainfall deficit.

We also don’t have snow on the ground or snow melt being absorbed, which could lead to a prolonged brush fire season in southern New England.

At this point, we are expecting showers, but no widespread, heavy rain is expected through the weekend.

There will be a batch of showers overnight and another round of perhaps heavier showers Friday, but all in all, we're only expecting a couple of tenths of an inch of rain.

Even as these cold fronts pass by, we aren’t expecting much cold air behind them.

We’re probably done with the 60s for a couple of days, but 40s and 50s are still mild for this time of year.

Even with some shower activity Friday, it should move out in time for the weekend.

Both weekend days are looking sunny.

Saturday is looking a bit warmer than Sunday.

After some cooler air Sunday and Monday, temperatures will rebound into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday of next week.