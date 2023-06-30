Sunshine and dry skies continue for another day; weekend turning wet — again

We don’t have to remind you how wet our weekends have been since April, so the dry skies we’ve had will continue to be a gift into the start of the holiday weekend.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with plenty of warmth across New England. High pressure overhead keeps the rain and most of the clouds away. Although, with northwest winds aloft, skies are draped in a haze. The tint is due to blazes from Canadian wildfires that continue to burn. While we won’t have the worst air quality in the world, like our neighbors to the east have had recently, precautions should be taken, specifically anyone who has asthma, or difficulty breathing. The smoke clears throughout Saturday, and air quality improves.

The forecast improves even more Saturday. Which is hard to imagine, considering how nice Friday is. Saturday’s improvement comes in the form of a slight temperature warm up. We’ll go from the upper 70s and 80s on Friday, to solidly in the 80s on Saturday. It’s worth noting, we’ll round out the month without having a 90-degree day in the month of June. A first since 2019.

The summer heat and humidity stand through Sunday too. But humidity will induce showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and first Monday morning. Another front will guide showers across New England around sunset, Sunday. This does look to be a pretty stout line, so outdoor plans should be wrapped up before then. Monday’s rain tapers off by midday for pre-Fourth of July celebrations. What happens next will become clearer, in the days ahead. The front stalls Tuesday, and with daytime heating, may ignite showers on Tuesday evening, which wouldn’t be the best for outdoor Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays.

As meteorologists, we don’t like to hang our hats on hope, but there is a glimmer of hope that by Tuesday evening the front is somewhat weaker, and just a bit offshore. That would then provide a path for drier air to take hold Tuesday, which is a very plausible scenario too.