Sunshine Before Thunder Showers Friday, Temperatures to Climb

If you’re headed out early this morning, be sure to bring along the heavy jacket. After a cold start in the 20s and 30s, temperatures will quickly climb in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Sunshine will continue through the afternoon and into Thursday as well.

Friday morning we will see some showers as a warm front lifts to the north. Once we enter into the warm sector, temperatures will climb into the 70s and it will turn increasingly humid. Showers and thunderstorms will re-develop during the afternoon and some of those storms may be strong to severe.

Sunshine returns for Saturday with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s at the coast to the low in mid 70s inland. Clouds increase and rain develops again Sunday, but we should see some dry time in the morning. Temperatures will climb into the 60s.

Unsettled weather will linger into Monday, possibly even Tuesday. Even though we will see some wet weather, it does appear mild. Once we get to the middle of the week, temperatures will soar into the 70s. 80 degree warmth is likely by the end of next week.