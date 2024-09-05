Sunshine continues to dominate in New England; weekend showers loom

This week has been a real treat for all of New England. We'll keep it rolling into Friday, but there are chinks in the armor.

Onshore breezes slowly increase the humidity, and with the longer nights, we have plenty of reasons to believe that low clouds and fog will appear into the weekend.

Thursday finds us again in the upper 70s to low 80s away from the coast. Cooling sea breezes keep us in the low 70s right at the water's edge. Sunshine will be abundant, but some smoky haze (yes, it's still around) will waft through into Friday.

Temperatures cool a bit Friday with the increase in cloud cover. With thicker clouds Friday night, there may be some spotty drizzle as well. Murky start Saturday morning, but sun should poke out in the afternoon.

We'll wait for the showers Saturday night and early Sunday morning, then see some more sun Sunday afternoon. All in all, not a bad weekend — and certainly not washed out.

Storm forming offshore late Friday may take on some tropical characteristics. Although it's too far to be of much consequence (other than increasing clouds), it could create swells at the beaches this weekend.

Have a great weekend!