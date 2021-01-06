Sunshine, Cool Air Increases in New England

Steady as she goes.. so to speak.

We are gradually gaining drier air — allowing for increased sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

The ocean storm to the east of New England over the last few days is nudging east and will pick up speed moving away from the Northeast part of the country, affording increasing sunshine each day beginning Wednesday through Friday.

Cool air isn't going anywhere. It hasn't been cold by January standards but with high temperatures mostly shy of 40 degrees and a steady breeze from the northwest producing wind chill values in the 20s, there has been a need for hats, gloves and winter coats for most of New England.

The moon rises late tonight with varying amounts of clouds to start the day in a number of New England cities and towns Thursday morning, with lows in the 10s and 20s north, 20s to low 30s south. Expect more sunshine Thursday than today, with that trend continuing Friday for a bright end to the workweek.

Even with increasing sun, the temperature won't rise much. In fact, Friday's sun comes courtesy of cool and dry air that likely will hold temperatures in the 30s at the warmest time of the day.

A storm center strengthening as it moves from west to east over the mid-Atlantic and out to sea south of New England Friday night into Saturday still appears to largely miss New England, but its enlarging counter-clockwise circulation of air around its center will spell a northeast wind for at least southern New England. That will direct cold air across the Atlantic waters east of the region and deliver likely clouds with flurries or snow showers at times to eastern communities.

With a shifting wind Sunday, sunshine should return but once again will fail to make much difference in air temperature, with cool air unrelenting through the extent of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.

After Saturday, though, our team doesn't see another likely storm window until next Tuesday or Tuesday night, and even that window will depend on the storm track, with some early indications the storm may try to ride south of New England like Saturday's is expected to.

On our team, however, we realize that's still plenty far enough out that it's too early to say and we'll continue to watch it for you.