Sunshine, Cooler Air Across New England Monday

Incredible air has taken hold of all of New England – incredible for its low humidity and delightful afternoons, but also noteworthy for its ability to cool at night with mostly clear skies and a light wind.

Monday morning dawned with low temperatures in the 30s for four of six New England states – all but Connecticut and Rhode Island. A morning of bright sunshine delivers a rapid rebound to the 70s by afternoon when some high-altitude, thin clouds increase.

With a light prevailing wind, sea breezes will take over at our New England coastlines, with temperatures likely landing just shy of 75 degrees Monday afternoon. Inland communities will warm a bit more, but most still fall shy of 80 degrees.

Although another cool night is expected Monday night, with low temperatures near freezing in parts of northwest Maine, most of us will find a light south wind keeping temperatures just a bit milder than they were Sunday night.

Another big rebound in temperature to the middle and upper 70s is expected with a fair sky Tuesday and a light onshore wind once again keeping coastal communities coolest.

There’s still plenty of warmth and humidity in the eastern United States sitting just outside the periphery of our protective high pressure – or fair weather – dome moving from eastern Canada over New England. By Wednesday, the big bubble of high pressure drifts east, increasing the south wind over New England and drawing warmth and humidity closer. Clouds will increase Wednesday as well, perhaps enough to make a few showers late in the day, particularly for western New England.

Regardless, warm and humid air will be firmly in place Thursday and likely linger into Friday. Highs will be well into the 80s with a humid feeling and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.

Later Friday, a well-defined cold front presses southeast through New England. This sets up a wonderfully timed renewal of Canadian air, making the weekend look and feel much like Monday and Tuesday: sunshine with highs in the 70s and comfortable air. The return to seasonable daytime temperatures this weekend continues into next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast, in a prediction that reflects a changing season, but isn’t anything unusual for this time of the year.