Sunshine dominates New England, but watch for a couple of pop-up showers

We're on the lookout for a couple of pop-up showers Wednesday afternoon. Like in days past, these won't be enough to interrupt your afternoon plans (unless they must be completely waterproof).

Instead, these will hit and run in a matter of minutes.

Not as optimistic about staying dry Thursday. Many spots will be swept up in afternoon downpours and showers (possibly a rumble or two). The pool of cold air aloft is a lot deeper and will support taller clouds with more heavy rain.

We're still not looking at a washed-out day, but if you're unlucky enough to get underneath one of these puppies, you're going to get soaked.

Friday and Saturday the threat diminishes again, but we may see more numerous downpours – or even periods of steady rain – on Sunday as a more vigorous weather system moves in our direction.

High temperatures remain in the low to mid-80s throughout the period, with a slight dip on Thursday with thicker cloud cover.

We're keeping a close eye on Ernesto as the soon-to-be hurricane moves away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Bermuda remains in the cross hairs by this weekend and by then, we'll see wave sets and rough surf arrive in New England.

It seems we're protected from the aforementioned "vigorous weather system," but I'm still not 100% convinced we are in the clear.

Strange things can happen when weather systems collaborate and coalesce.

Eyes to the east this weekend.