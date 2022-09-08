Sunshine, Gradual Warming Return Thursday

September has been off to a cool start so far. Of the past seven days, five have averaged below normal temperatures, bucking the hot summery trend of late.

The coming days aren’t seeing us surge back to the heat and humidity. Instead, temps will slowly creep up through the 70s (along the coast) and near 80 (away from the coast). Dew points are in the manageable range as well, keeping pace in the 50s to low 60s. These are the finest days of the entire warm season, and the forecast confidence remains high.

With Hurricane Earl passing to the east of Bermuda Thursday night, the waves from this major hurricane will slowly move in our direction. Some of those sets could be here for the weekend, and with fine weather in store, there may be some beach goers who may venture out in the water. While the threat isn’t super dangerous, there will be an increase in the undertow and rip currents with these larger waves. Beware and be safe.