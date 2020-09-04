Sunshine, Highs Near 80 in Labor Day Weekend Forecast

The showers over the last few days have been just enough to rejuvenate the lawns and give the gardens a little drink of water, but we’re a far cry from putting a sizeable dent in the drought. Don’t look for any relief in the coming days, either. Sun will dominate – with some cloudy interruptions possible – and dry air will flood New England.

The front that’s swapping out air-masses is swinging through this morning. Not much fanfare with it other than to scour out the last of the showers on Cape. Throughout the day, the humidity will be dropping, setting up lovely, autumn-like air for the weekend.

A few small disturbances will ripple through the jet stream, one of which may be enough to produce a partly or mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. Don’t expect much affect to the afternoon high temps, however – we’ll stay solidly in the 70s most of the weekend.

There is a little separation Sunday and Labor Day between the temps along the coast and the temps in the interior, however. While we reach near 80 away from the coast, afternoon sea breezes will keep us in the low and mid 70s right near the water’s edge. Cool starts on both days too: some spots dip into the 40s under a mostly clear (and moonlit) sky.