Sunshine, Highs Near 80 Through the Weekend

It’s possible that we will see some rain Sunday into Monday

By Chris Gloninger

Warm, dry weather will stick around into the weekend. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s today, Saturday and Sunday. As the seas calm down, we might see some nice beach weather.

A cold front will move in late Sunday into Monday. It’s possible that we will see some rain, but it’s too early to tell if we will see a substantial amount. As it stands right now, less than a quarter inch of rain is likely.

Once we dry out, temperatures will drop back to the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week next week.

