Sunshine Returns Thursday Ahead of Rainy Few Days

After a cold winter-like day, tomorrow will be the pick of the week. You can expect sunshine with temperatures back in the mid-50s. Unfortunately, the dry weather won’t stick around.

Wet weather will return Thursday night and continue through Friday night.

The low looks to track right along the south coast so the rain will be widespread and the wind will be strong from the northeast by Friday afternoon. This means our temperatures fall to the mid-40s again with the onshore wind.

North of Route 2 in Massachusetts will stay mostly dry, but in southern New England, more than an inch of rain is possible.

We can expect Saturday to be the pic of the weekend as temperatures reach the low 60s with sunshine. Unfortunately, that too is short-lived and wet weather will return Sunday and continue into Monday. Temperatures will only be in the 40s.

If we look at the long-range there’s a lot to look forward to. It appears we might be starting to get out of this unsettled, cool weather pattern. Temperatures by the end of the ten-day will reach the 60s with sunshine back in place.