Sunshine Returns With Brief Warm Up, Before Weekend Cool Down

The disturbance that brought foggy conditions and rainfall for the past two days has departed. The system, a subtropical low, is moving through the northern Gulf of Maine. As it exits southern New England, drier air is working its way in.

A few low clouds and fog will remain in isolated pockets Thursday morning, but widespread visibility should be restored. Under mostly sunny skies, Thursday will have high temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees, with gusty winds at times between 10 and 15 mph.

The above average warmth is short-lived as high pressure settles in Friday. The morning starts with highs in the lower 40s and while still sunny, highs are in the lower 50s. Saturday is similar with wind chills in the 30s Saturday morning.

With highs in the upper 50s and near 60, Halloween weekend celebrations are a treat. Halloween day itself shifts, as an area of low pressure draws in. We return to the humid and muggy weather on Monday.

A complex of showers moves through Monday evening through Tuesday morning. November begins in a similar fashion as October ends, with warmer air. Much of the first of the month will feature temperatures in the 60s.