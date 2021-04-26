Sunshine, Sea Breeze Through Mid-Week

While Sunday’s storm sailed east yesterday afternoon, a sharp cold front sliced in from the northwest. Like we’ve seen many times this spring (thanks to the contrasting cold aloft with a high sun angle this time of year), we’re primed for the another windy day.

Gusts should easily reach 30-35 mph, but an occasional 40 mph gust is possible too. The wind will make it feel colder than the upper 50s, but at least the skies will remain mostly clear.

There’s more sun over the next few days, but it’s certainly not as bright. A warm front will try to sweep through New England this week, but it looks like it may get bogged down in the Merrimack Valley by Wednesday. It affords us one semi-mild day tomorrow, then we battle the sea breeze through Thursday.

It’s a complex forecast all around. A simple shift in the wind direction, and the festering warmth in central Massachusetts will rush east. Even then, we’re not exactly looking at chilly temps right a the water’s edge. The disparity lies between highs in the mid-70s near Worcester (and likely Metrowest) and the 60s along the coast/Capes.

With a frontal system and low pressure nearby Thursday, we should be see a few showers or perhaps hear a few rumbles of thunder depending on how much sun we can muster. It’s our only real shot of significant rain this week, so we’re crossing our fingers.

Cooler air should gradually work in late in the week or this upcoming weekend.

Get out and see the full super-moon tonight! While only 7% larger and 15% brighter - and essentially impossible to distinguish from other full moons - it’s appears only twice in 2021. Our next will be at the end of May.