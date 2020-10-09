forecast

Fall-Feeling Friday Ahead of Summery Saturday

Temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon

By Chris Gloninger

Another beauty to wrap up the work week. Temperatures stay in the 60s, but we’re expecting a sun filled day. We’re expecting a significant warm up coming up for tomorrow. Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer.

It’s possible that we could see showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon Saturday. This round of thunderstorms will develop in northern New England this time.

Sunday, it’s back to reality, but the day will be sunny.

Next week, the big question is – what will happen with the remnants of Hurricane Delta? Delta will make landfall later today. As the storm moves north over the weekend, we could see some beneficial rain. We’ve seen this set up before and it doesn’t always materialize, so at this point we can keep our fingers crossed!

Temperatures will be seasonable through the end of next week.   

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
