Sunshine, Temps in the 80s Friday

Some humidity, clouds and showers are still hanging on across Cape Cod and the islands this morning. Temperatures have dropped to the 40s for some far north, while southeastern New England hung onto the 60s.

Drier air returns for this afternoon for all and so will the sunshine as highs reach the mid 80s. Near the Canadian border, another cold front may trigger some showers and temps stay around 70.

Our weekend will be gorgeous, with highs in the 70s Saturday, low humidity and sunshine. On Sunday, we get a wind direction change as the center of high pressure moves northeast, so with the onshore wind temps will be in the low 70s to 60s near the coast. Low clouds, drizzle and fog could also develop near the coast during the day Sunday with the onshore flow. A few showers are possible as well.

An area of low pressure seems to stall just to our southwest on Monday into Tuesday and this means more clouds and a continued onshore flow. Showers are also likely if this system tracks a tad closer to the south coast, so we do have scattered showers in the forecast those days, with highs around 70. We still expect clearer skies to return for the end of next week and gradually warmer temperatures back to the 80s.