Sunshine Thursday Before Friday Rain

High pressure settles in for a short time Thursday, and that means sunshine and milder temperatures. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 50s with a westerly breeze and mostly sunny skies. The clouds increase Thursday evening as a warm front lifts from the south and this may trigger a few sprinkles.

Thursday night, our temps fall to the 40s as clouds and rain move in. The showers could be heavy at times overnight and through Friday afternoon. There is also a chance for some brief wet snowflakes to mix into higher elevations across central New England Friday morning.

The showers become more scattered during the day. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s thanks to a northeast breeze. The rain slowly moves out Friday night as a coastal low heads out to sea. Rainfall of half an inch to 1 inch will be possible through Friday night across southern New England.

We have a 50/50 weekend in the forecast. Saturday will be the better day of the two days, sunny and near 60 with cooler temps on the coast. Sunday flips us back into the raw, windy, rainy weather as highs stay in the 40s.

Scattered rain continues Sunday evening through Monday as the next low pressure system slowly moves through. This means some clouds and showers may linger through early Tuesday. There is a chance for a wintry mix across the mountains. By Tuesday afternoon, clearing and highs in the low 50s.

Next week remains unsettled with another round of rain Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures remain in the 50s through the end of the week into next weekend.