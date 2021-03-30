Sunshine Tuesday Before Mid-Week Rain

Winds were feisty yesterday, but will continue to ease. Today it’ll be sunny. We won’t have much wind and temperatures will top out around 60. Clouds will start to move in overnight as temperatures drop back down into the 30s and 40s.

Winds will increase out of the South during the day tomorrow and that will help bump our temperatures back into the 60s across all of New England. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day. Most of the rain will hold off until between dinnertime and bedtime.

Thursday looks to be wet. A widespread half inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain is expected once again. This storm will mix down some colder air on the backside and a change to snow is possible in the higher elevations of western New England Thursday.

Once that storm system departs, it will be noticeably colder on Friday with high temperatures only in the 40s. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm up into the 50s by Saturday and for Easter Sunday we may approach 60 degrees. Most of next week looks to be mild with temperatures hovering around 60.