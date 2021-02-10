Sunshine Wednesday, Possible Flurries Ahead

If you don’t have good snow growth, you won’t get the big totals. That’s what happened yesterday. It ended up being a 1-3” snowfall for most.

The next couple of days will be fairly quiet. Temperatures won’t climb above freezing any time soon. The end of week storm will stay way to the south. The next storm will arrive late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The timing has been pushed up slightly. Precipitation will start as snow, but in southern New England a flip to rain will be possible. Even if we switch to rain, a decent burst of snow is likely.

Monday looks fairly quiet, but Tuesday will bring about our next snow chance. At this point, this systems should be cold enough to support mostly snow. This storm will move out during the day on Wednesday.

If you don’t like winter, there is some hope that temperatures will moderate a touch going into late next week. Stay tuned!