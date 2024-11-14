When to see the last supermoon of 2024 in New England

The last supermoon of the year can be enjoyed on Friday — it will be officially full at 4:28 p.m. EST, and it shouldn't be hard to see.

Thursday night and Friday night, we anticipate mostly clear skies and a very bright overnight, with the moonlight illuminating a cold New England terrain.

This full moon, for the month of November, is nicknamed the "Beaver," "Frost," "Freezing" or "Snow" moon.

The first of four supermoons this year rises next week and stargazers could catch a moon that can be 30% brighter than average.

As you head out to see the moon, it will appear a tad brighter and larger than usual due to the position in its orbit around Earth. It's at its closest point, and that's why we call it "super–".

We had three other supermoons this year: on Aug. 19, Sept. 18, and Oct. 18. And it will be nearly a year before the next supermoon comes around.

The moon rises at 3:56 p.m. in Boston on Friday, and sets at 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

NBC10 Boston A graphic showing when the last supermoon of 2024 rises over Boston

How the supermoon is affecting tides

Our tides are also are running high thanks to the full moon.

We continue to see waves of 5-10 feet due to the continued onshore wind. The wind subsides a bit Thursday night, but splashover will continue through the next couple of days.

NBC10 Boston A graphic map showing wave height off the coast of New England on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Plus, with the high astronomical tides, we anticipate the typical low-lying areas getting inundated with salt water during high tide.

The tides to watch: late morning Friday and Saturday.

Our tide levels slowly decrease as the moon phase changes next week.